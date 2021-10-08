Itanagar

Vice President cautions youngsters against addiction to digital devices

Celebrities must come forward to educate youngsters on social evils

October 9, 2021
Vice President cautions youngsters against addiction to digital devices

ITANAGAR-   The Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu today called for creating awareness among youngsters on the need to refrain from getting addicted to digital devices like mobile phones.

Interacting with achievers from different fields — writers, educators, social workers, an entrepreneur and a mountaineer in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, he said children and young adults need to be cautioned against constant use of digital devices and over-dependence on the internet. “It will kill creativity and original thinking”, he added.

The Vice President urged celebrities in different fields to take the lead in educating youngsters about various social evils like gender discrimination and drug addiction. They should also be made aware of the adverse effects of climate change and the need to protect nature and water bodies.

He also wanted Indian sports like Kabaddi to be encouraged. Stressing the need for youth to be physical fit, he said COVID-19 has taught the importance of physical fitness. “One can be mentally alert if one is physically fit”, he said.

Mr Naidu also stressed the importance of inculcating an attitude of “sharing and caring” among youngsters. He said “Share and care is the core of Indian philosophy “.

Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Brig (Dr) B.D. Mishra (Retd.), Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu and others were present at the event.

October 9, 2021
