Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy : Shi Yomi, Pakke Kessang Shine on Day-3

AALO- The League Stage of the 9th State Level Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy 2026 continued on Day 3 with a series of football and volleyball matches held across multiple venues in Arunachal Pradesh.

The tournament witnessed competitive contests and dominant victories as district teams competed in girls’ football, boys’ football and volleyball events.

Girls’ Football

In girls’ football, Kra Daadi and Lower Subansiri played out a 1–1 draw in a closely fought fixture.

Shi Yomi produced one of the most dominant performances of the day, defeating Pakke Kessang 10–0.

Upper Subansiri secured a comfortable 3–0 victory over Dibang Valley, while

Siang defeated Keyi Panyor 4–1.

Lower Siang registered a 3–0 win against Leparada, and

East Kameng defeated Anjaw by the same margin.

Upper Siang overcame Kamle 2–0, while

West Siang edged East Siang 1–0 in a tightly contested encounter.

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Boys’ Football

In the boys’ football category, Pakke Kessang dominated Tawang with a comprehensive 6–0 victory.

Changlang defeated Namsai 4–1, while Lower Siang and Bichom settled for a 1–1 draw.

West Kameng secured a 3–0 win against Anjaw, and

East Kameng narrowly defeated Lower Subansiri 1–0.

Longding overcame Lohit 2–1 in a competitive match.

Kurung Kumey defeated Dibang Valley 3–0, while

Upper Subansiri registered a 3–1 victory over Leparada.

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Boys’ Volleyball

At the Army Ground volleyball venue, Keyi Panyor defeated Lower Dibang Valley 25–14, 25–14.

Longding recorded a dominant 25–0, 25–0 victory against Upper Siang.

East Siang defeated Lower Subansiri 25–15, 25–8, while

Anjaw overcame Tawang 25–11, 25–11.

Shi-Yomi secured a straight-set victory over Capital Complex, winning 25–23, 25–19.

One of the closest contests of the day saw Bichoom defeat East Kameng in a three-set match by 26–28, 25–22, 15–8.

Girls’ Volleyball

In girls’ volleyball, Tawang defeated Upper Siang 25–0, 25–0.

Keyi Panyor registered a 25–22, 25–14 victory against West Kameng.

Upper Subansiri also recorded a 25–0, 25–0 win over Dibang Valley, while

Leparada defeated Tirap 27–25, 25–14.

East Kameng came from behind to defeat Pakke Kessang 21–25, 25–21, 15–8 in a closely fought match.

Namsai secured a straight-set victory over Anjaw with scores of 25–12, 25–12.

The state-level tournament continues to draw enthusiastic participation from athletes representing districts across Arunachal Pradesh, with organisers highlighting the spirit of sportsmanship and youth engagement displayed throughout the competition.