Itanagar: Techi Kaso, Highway authorities inspect underpass at Bank Tinali

ITANAGAR: Once again, Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso alongwith Highway officials inspected the work progress of ongoing construction of underpass on NH-415 at Bank Tinali on Tuesday.

Talking to media at construction site Kaso said that ” As people representative it is necessary and my duty to visit the place to verify the work progress “.

“ I am also aware about the inconvenience facing by the people of capital complex due to underpass construction but once it is completed it would be resolve the traffic congesant at Banki Tinali”. Kaso said.

He urge upon all to cooperate the construction agency, capital and highway administration for monitoring . Kaso added.

ADM and Chairman of the Underpass construction work, Talo Potom said that “we are monitoring the work on almost daily basis. Till date it seems that work is in fast progress and hope that it continue and the work completed soon. It would be an asset for our state capital and a beautiful place to see also”. Potom said.

On request of the media and locals, Potom said that the culvert work near the Legi Complex is in progress and it would take few more days and once it is competed we will try to create a small passage for pedestrian and urge upon the local not to carat any hindrance and also walk along the earthmovers for any untoward incident or any accident. Potom added.

Capital Deputy Commissioner Komkar Dulom, SDPO Itanagar Kamdam Sikom, Power Executive Engineer Joram Lali, Highway Executive Engineer Nani Tath, TKEC Pvt Ltd MD Ratu Techi, project engineers, authority engineers and other officers were present during the inspection.