Arunachal: Our government would promote and empower the local entrepreneurs- Chowna Mein

NAMSAI- Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Tuesday inaugurated a luxury hotel ‘Arun Jivitta’ at Koseng Village, 2nd mile in Namsai.

Hailing the efforts of the proprietor Nang Nanda Mannow for her entrepreneurial skill, Mein called upon the educated youths to draw inspiration from her and venture into such entrepreneurship.

“Our government would promote and empower the local entrepreneurs in all respect especially to bring growth and self-sustain economy,”said Chowna Mein.

He said that the Govt in the Centre as well as the State government has many schemes for the unemployed educated youths for entrepreneurship and skill development programs and they should avail such benefits.

He further said that Namsai is one of the fastest growing district in the State and it is also going to be one of the most favoured tourist destination owing to its improved road surface communication and added that it needs good hotels and restaurant in the district headquarter to accommodate the tourists.

With the coming up of the new hotel, another milestone is added in the hospitality sector, said Mein and added that it would redefine the tourism landscape of the district and will make a meaningful contribution to the tourism potential of the state.

DC Namsai R.K.Sharma also spoke on the function.