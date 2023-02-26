Itanagar- NGOs Clean-up Yagamso river

ITANAGAR- Volunteers of NGOs-Abralow Multipurpose Memorial Society and Youth Mission for Clean River held a clean-up drive at Yagamso on Sunday.

The drive is a part of the Mission Clean Yagamso campaign which is an effort by the NGOs to rejuvenate the Yagamso with support of the Itanagar Smart City Corporarion Limited.

The volunteers cleaned up a stretch of the Yagamso by collecting trash from the water, unclogging monsoon drains by removing garbage from them.

“The younger generation needs to be educated about the importance of the environment. Who knows, they might also teach their parents a thing or two,” Mission Clean Yagamso Coordinator Prem Taba said.