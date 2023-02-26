Arunachal: Nyokum Yullo celebrated at Joram

Nyokum Yullo celebrated at Joram- The spirit of unity depicted by Nyishis and Apatanis living harmoniously together in Lower Subansiri District is a testimony of the change of mindset and wholesome development, said Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime here today.

Attending the Nyokum Yullo celebration as chief guest, DC Nime suggested to erect a ‘unity pillar’ between Joram and Bamin-Michi traditional forest boundary like the Hari-Bulla and Aye-Boa unity pillar erected by Nyishis of Upper Yachuli circle and Apatanis of Hari-Bulla villages. The DC also urged to revive the traditional ‘Manyang System’ between the two tribes to pass on the spirit of unity, harmony and co-genial living to the young generations.

Also Read- Nyokum Yullo celebrated at Naharlagun

Prominent Nyishi doyen Dr. Joram Begi also appealed to revive the ‘Manyang System’ between the Nyishis and Apatanis which he said had been existing since time immemorial. Dr. Begi also urged the Nyishis to partake in Nyokum celebrations irrespective of their religions to maintain their identity and culture. He also said that Joram was synonymous with Nyokum since the first Nyokum was celebrated at Joram in 1967 and the festival had completed Golden Jubilee in 2017 at Joram.

Citing that peace and tranquility had dawned upon Ziro-II circle under the leadership of local legislator Taba Tedir, Guest of Honour and Yazali ZPM Gem Taje also appealed the Nyishis to participate at Nyokum celebrations. Although, 99 percent of Ziro-II population are Christians, the massive participation of our people at Nyokum shows how much they are inclined towards preservation of their cultures and traditions, he said.

Also Read- Adis of Siang celebrate Unying Giidi in Boleng

While volunteering to contribute towards ‘genome conservation’ of their tribesmen, Director Soil Conservation Joram Pufa informed that earlier only Nyishis were invited to Nyokum celebrations but now people from other tribes are also invited to imbibe the spirit of unity and diversity among the people of the state.

Among others, the celebration was also attended by Lower Subansiri DMO Dr, Tage Kanno, Diibo ZPM Bamin Gumbo, nyishi inhabitants of Joram coming from far and wide. Later, the chief guest and guest of honour also distributed prizes to winners of various competitions organized during the festival. The day long celebration was also marked by variety of colorful culture items followed by community feast.