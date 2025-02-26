ADVERTISMENT
Festival

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Attends Silver Jubilee Nyokum Yullo Celebration in Yangte

Extending congratulations to the people of Yangte, the Deputy Chief Minister emphasized the significance of preserving their cultural identity.

Last Updated: February 26, 2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Chowna Mein Attends Silver Jubilee Nyokum Yullo Celebration in Yangte

YANGTE- Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein attended the Silver Jubilee Nyokum Yullo Celebration in Yangte today, commemorating 25 years of Central Nyokum Yullo Celebration in Yangte Circle under Kraa Dadi District. The event was a vibrant reflection of age-old traditions, fostering unity and pride among the people.

Extending congratulations to the people of Yangte, the Deputy Chief Minister emphasized the significance of preserving their cultural identity.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

He stated, “Nyokum Yullo is more than a festival; it is a living legacy, an ancestral treasure passed down through generations. It reminds us of the importance of safeguarding our heritage, which defines who we are”.

Also Read- CM reiterated that the APFR Act 1978 is not against any religion

“As Arunachalees, we must continue to take immense pride in our roots, for they embody the spirit of being Arunachalee,” he added.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to promote tribal local language, customs, and traditions, he assured continued support for the preservation and promotion of our rich cultural heritage for generation to thrives.

Also Read- Arunachal Pradesh becomes first state in NE to integrate AI into governance

He assured to sanction fund for the construction of a cultural podium and open hall at Nyokum Yullo Ground in Yangte.

On the occasion, DCM released a festival souvenir titled ‘Ane Yangte Mor-Pale’, published by the celebration committee commemorating the Silver Jubilee Nyokum Yullo Celebration in Yangte Circle.

The event witnessed the presence of several distinguished guests, including Minister of Urban Development Affairs, Land Management and Civil Aviation, Balo Raja, DC Kraa Dadi, Charu Nili, ZPC Charu Menia, among others.

Tags
Last Updated: February 26, 2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Wanchos celebrates Oriah festival in Itanagar

Arunachal: Wanchos celebrates Oriah festival in Itanagar

Arunachal: Chowna Mein joins Tamla-Du Festival celebration in Medo Village

Arunachal: Chowna Mein joins Tamla-Du Festival celebration in Medo Village

Celebrating the Losar Festival: A Joyous Tradition of the Monpas in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

Celebrating the Losar Festival: A Joyous Tradition of the Monpas in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: Boori-Boot Yullo Fest celebrated with traditional gaiety at Raga

Arunachal: Boori-Boot Yullo Fest celebrated with traditional gaiety at Raga

Arunachal: Guv participate in the Boori-Boot Yullo celebration at Naharlagun

Arunachal: Guv participate in the Boori-Boot Yullo celebration at Naharlagun

Arunachal: Boori-Boot Yullo Festival celebrated by Nyishi Tribe

Arunachal: Boori Boot Yullo Festival celebrated by Nyishi Tribe

Arunachal: POI ME DAM ME PHI Celebrated in Krishnapur

Arunachal: POI ME DAM ME PHI Celebrated in Krishnapur

Arunachal: Chowna Mein attend s the Poi-Leng festival, Rath Mahotsav at Namsai

Arunachal: Nakap Nalo inaugurates Pakke Paga Hornbill Festival at Seijosa

Arunachal: Nakap Nalo inaugurates Pakke Paga Hornbill Festival at Seijosa

Arunachal: Si-Donyi festival celebrated at Naharlagun

Arunachal: Si-Donyi festival celebrated at Naharlagun

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button