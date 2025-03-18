Arunachal: Chowna Mein Attends Siang Unying Giidi Festival in Boleng

BOLENG- Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein attended the 5th Siang Unying Giidi Festival 2025 at Giidi Ground, Boleng along with Education Minister, P D Sona, celebrating the festival with the Adi community. The festival heralds the arrival of spring and the beginning of the cultivation season.

In his address, Mein expressed his joy in being part of the festival and emphasized its role in promoting nature conservation and biodiversity. He emphasized the importance of preserving the region’s rich environment and urged the community to uphold their ancestral commitment to sustainability by protecting natural resources.

Mein added that this festival should be recognized as a conservation festival, celebrating the arrival of spring and the beginning of the new cultivation season. He also encouraged the younger generation to embrace the festival’s deeper significance, which reflects the Adi community’s profound respect for nature and their shared responsibility to safeguard it for future generations.

He said that we the tribal are nature dwellers and we have lived in harmony with nature for time immemorial. We must maintain this legacy with collective efforts and should preserve the nature for future generations.

He further said that this year’s State budget is for the people of the State and to fulfil the aspirations of the people of the State. It aims to take along all the sections of the society including women, youths, children and last man in the society. He further said that our main focus in this year is ‘investing in human capital’ with a focus to overhaul education system.

He asserted that no stone will be left unturned for the development of the education system in the State. He informed that Rs 3000 Cr has been allocated to the education department for this purpose and if needed, more fund will be allocated in order to bring the much-desired transformation in the education system of the State.

Mein sought blessings from Nanyi Me:té for peace, prosperity, and harmony, further praying for divine guidance toward a future of unity and well-being for all.

The Deputy Chief Minister thanked Minister for Panchayat Raj, Rural Development, Transport & Cooperation, Ojing Tasing for the invitation and applauded the organizers and the people of Boleng for their dedication to preserve their rich cultural legacy. He noted the festival’s remarkable growth over time and acknowledged the efforts of those ensuring its continuity and prosperity.

The festival showcased vibrant cultural performances, including the Mithun Fight (Hobo Molik), Mega Dance, Tapu (war dance), and traditional folk performances by DPYK Boleng, reflecting the region’s rich heritage.

The dignitaries also visited the Mihum Kumhung Museum, which provided a deep insight into the history of the Adi community through its collection of artifacts, pottery, costumes, and archival photographs. They also visited indigenous stalls showcasing intricately handcrafted textiles, traditional ornaments, and delicious local delicacies.

The festival was also attended by MLA Basar, Nyabi Jini Dirchi, MLA Aalo (West), Topin Ete, MLA Rumgong, Talem Tabo, MLA Geru-Mariyang, Oni Panyang, MLA Dambuk, Punyo Apum, MLA Nari-Koyu, Tojir Kadu, MLA Pasighat, Tapi Darang and former Ministers Tamiyo Taga & Tahung Tatak, among others.

Later, Deputy Chief Minister along with Minister & Local MLA, Ojing Tasing took a review meeting and had interactions with the District Administration and HoDs of Siang District at DC Office, Boleng. He reviewed the status of various schemes implemented in the district amidst the celebration of Unying Giidi Festival.

He asked the Deputy Commissioner and the HoDs to prepare a Master Plan for the district headquarter which he said to take up the matter with the Chief Minister and discuss with Planning Department for further course of action. Deputy Commissioner, P N Thungon and SP Siang, J K Lego were also present in the meeting.