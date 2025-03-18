ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Dasanglu Pul launches Special Vaccination Campaign 3.0 in Hayuliang

Speaking at the event, Pul said the initiative reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring a healthier future for all.

Last Updated: March 18, 2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Dasanglu Pul launches Special Vaccination Campaign 3.0 in Hayuliang

HAYULIANG: Women and Child Development minister Dasanglu Pul on Tuesday launched the Special Vaccination Campaign 3.0 at the KPMDH Conference Hall in Swami Camp here with an aim to enhance immunization coverage in the region.

The campaign seeks to improve Td10 and Td16 vaccine coverage, achieve 95 percent immunization for Measles-Rubella (MR1 and MR2), ensure all eligible children between six weeks and one year receive the Pentavalent-1 vaccine, and eliminate zero-dose children.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read- Minister Dasanglu Pul Inspects Infrastructure Development at Hayuliang School

Speaking at the event, Pul said the initiative reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring a healthier future for all.

She emphasized the need for widespread immunization to protect children from preventable diseases and urged local authorities to ensure the success of the campaign.

Also Read- Dasanglu Pul Inspects Development Projects in Anjaw

As part of the government’s efforts to eradicate tuberculosis (TB), Pul also announced the adoption of three TB patients, ensuring they receive necessary care and support. She expressed her commitment to fighting the disease, stating that collective efforts were needed to achieve a TB-free society.

The event was attended by Anjaw superintendent of police Riki Kamsi, Hayuliang circle officer Nyalen Hakom, Anjaw BJP president Bakhetso Tawsik and other officials.

Tags
Last Updated: March 18, 2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Devastating Fire Engulfs Poultry Colony in New Seppa

Arunachal: Devastating Fire Engulfs Poultry Colony in New Seppa

Arunachal: Myoko edition of Ziro Bird Walk organized at Ziro Valley

Arunachal: Myoko edition of Ziro Bird Walk organized at Ziro Valley

Arunachal: Cultural Guide Training for Siang Region Begins in Aalo

Arunachal: Cultural Guide Training for Siang Region Begins in Aalo

Arunachal: Review Meeting Held at Tezu to Address Key Development Issues in Lohit District

Arunachal: Review Meeting Held at Tezu to Address Key Development Issues in Lohit District

Arunachal: Dasanglu Pul Inspects Development Projects in Anjaw

Arunachal: Dasanglu Pul Inspects Development Projects in Anjaw

Arunachal: PD Sona Lauds Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng for Organizing Football Training Camp

Arunachal: PD Sona Lauds Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng for Organizing Football Training Camp

Arunachal: NABARD Successfully Concludes Skill Development Projects for Women Entrepreneurs in Pakke Kessang District

Arunachal: NABARD Successfully Concludes Skill Development Projects for Women Entrepreneurs in Pakke Kessang District

Arunachal: Training cum Input Distribution of Kiwi fruit saplings held at Vibrant Villages

Arunachal: Training cum Input Distribution of Kiwi fruit saplings held at Vibrant Villages

Arunachal: Field Day on Mushroom and input distribution held at Napit village in East Siang

Arunachal: Field Day on Mushroom and input distribution held at Napit village in East Siang

Arunachal: CM Khandu & MLA Tayeng Meet Oil India Officials to Discuss Taro-Tamak Bridge Construction

Arunachal: CM Khandu & MLA Tayeng Meet Oil India Officials to Discuss Taro-Tamak Bridge Construction

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button