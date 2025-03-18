Arunachal: Dasanglu Pul launches Special Vaccination Campaign 3.0 in Hayuliang

HAYULIANG: Women and Child Development minister Dasanglu Pul on Tuesday launched the Special Vaccination Campaign 3.0 at the KPMDH Conference Hall in Swami Camp here with an aim to enhance immunization coverage in the region.

The campaign seeks to improve Td10 and Td16 vaccine coverage, achieve 95 percent immunization for Measles-Rubella (MR1 and MR2), ensure all eligible children between six weeks and one year receive the Pentavalent-1 vaccine, and eliminate zero-dose children.

Also Read- Minister Dasanglu Pul Inspects Infrastructure Development at Hayuliang School

Speaking at the event, Pul said the initiative reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring a healthier future for all.

She emphasized the need for widespread immunization to protect children from preventable diseases and urged local authorities to ensure the success of the campaign.

Also Read- Dasanglu Pul Inspects Development Projects in Anjaw

As part of the government’s efforts to eradicate tuberculosis (TB), Pul also announced the adoption of three TB patients, ensuring they receive necessary care and support. She expressed her commitment to fighting the disease, stating that collective efforts were needed to achieve a TB-free society.

The event was attended by Anjaw superintendent of police Riki Kamsi, Hayuliang circle officer Nyalen Hakom, Anjaw BJP president Bakhetso Tawsik and other officials.