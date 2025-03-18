ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Bodak Village Communities and MWS Plant Over 300 Saplings to Create a ‘Floral Village’

The initiative, under the ‘Pun:lek’ mission, saw enthusiastic participation from all Bodak village households alongside office bearers and members of MWS.

Last Updated: March 18, 2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Bodak Village Communities and MWS Plant Over 300 Saplings to Create a ‘Floral Village’

PASIGHAT – In a dedicated effort to transform Bodak village into a floral haven, the villagers, in collaboration with the Megu Welfare Society (MWS), planted over 300 ornamental and other plant saplings of more than 30 species.

This plantation drive, part of the Eco-Clean Mebo Mission (ECMM), covered the village surroundings and a 2 KM stretch up to the Trans-Arunachal Highway.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

The initiative, under the ‘Pun:lek’ mission, saw enthusiastic participation from all Bodak village households alongside office bearers and members of MWS.

Also Read- SC Orders Centre to “Come Clean” on  Govt contract involving Arunachal CM’s relatives

Ganpang Megu (MWS President), Ojing Megu (MWS General Secretary), and Mido Tayeng (General Secretary, Bodak Welfare Society) reaffirmed their commitment to making Bodak a true floral village, a vision also acknowledged by Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng in the Arunachal State Assembly.

The ‘Pun:lek’ mission, launched on October 26, 2024, aims to plant ornamental trees and flowering plants along Bodak’s roads and surroundings, enhancing its appeal to tourists.

Nestled in the picturesque mountain slopes of Mebo Sub-Division, Bodak is poised to become a major tourist attraction in the coming years, with support from the Mebo civil administration and local leaders.

Tags
Last Updated: March 18, 2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Devastating Fire Engulfs Poultry Colony in New Seppa

Arunachal: Devastating Fire Engulfs Poultry Colony in New Seppa

Arunachal: Myoko edition of Ziro Bird Walk organized at Ziro Valley

Arunachal: Myoko edition of Ziro Bird Walk organized at Ziro Valley

Arunachal: Cultural Guide Training for Siang Region Begins in Aalo

Arunachal: Cultural Guide Training for Siang Region Begins in Aalo

Arunachal: Review Meeting Held at Tezu to Address Key Development Issues in Lohit District

Arunachal: Review Meeting Held at Tezu to Address Key Development Issues in Lohit District

Arunachal: Dasanglu Pul Inspects Development Projects in Anjaw

Arunachal: Dasanglu Pul Inspects Development Projects in Anjaw

Arunachal: PD Sona Lauds Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng for Organizing Football Training Camp

Arunachal: PD Sona Lauds Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng for Organizing Football Training Camp

Arunachal: NABARD Successfully Concludes Skill Development Projects for Women Entrepreneurs in Pakke Kessang District

Arunachal: NABARD Successfully Concludes Skill Development Projects for Women Entrepreneurs in Pakke Kessang District

Arunachal: Training cum Input Distribution of Kiwi fruit saplings held at Vibrant Villages

Arunachal: Training cum Input Distribution of Kiwi fruit saplings held at Vibrant Villages

Arunachal: Field Day on Mushroom and input distribution held at Napit village in East Siang

Arunachal: Field Day on Mushroom and input distribution held at Napit village in East Siang

Arunachal: CM Khandu & MLA Tayeng Meet Oil India Officials to Discuss Taro-Tamak Bridge Construction

Arunachal: CM Khandu & MLA Tayeng Meet Oil India Officials to Discuss Taro-Tamak Bridge Construction

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button