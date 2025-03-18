Arunachal: Bodak Village Communities and MWS Plant Over 300 Saplings to Create a ‘Floral Village’

PASIGHAT – In a dedicated effort to transform Bodak village into a floral haven, the villagers, in collaboration with the Megu Welfare Society (MWS), planted over 300 ornamental and other plant saplings of more than 30 species.

This plantation drive, part of the Eco-Clean Mebo Mission (ECMM), covered the village surroundings and a 2 KM stretch up to the Trans-Arunachal Highway.

The initiative, under the ‘Pun:lek’ mission, saw enthusiastic participation from all Bodak village households alongside office bearers and members of MWS.

Also Read- SC Orders Centre to “Come Clean” on Govt contract involving Arunachal CM’s relatives

Ganpang Megu (MWS President), Ojing Megu (MWS General Secretary), and Mido Tayeng (General Secretary, Bodak Welfare Society) reaffirmed their commitment to making Bodak a true floral village, a vision also acknowledged by Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng in the Arunachal State Assembly.

The ‘Pun:lek’ mission, launched on October 26, 2024, aims to plant ornamental trees and flowering plants along Bodak’s roads and surroundings, enhancing its appeal to tourists.

Nestled in the picturesque mountain slopes of Mebo Sub-Division, Bodak is poised to become a major tourist attraction in the coming years, with support from the Mebo civil administration and local leaders.