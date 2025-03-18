Arunachal: RGU Commemorates World Social Work Day 2025

ITANAGAR- The Department of Social Work at Rajiv Gandhi University ( RGU ) celebrated World Social Work Day 2025 on March 18, 2025, with the theme “Strengthening Intergenerational Solidarity for Enduring Wellbeing.”

The event was coordinated by the department’s students, with the Head of the Department delivering the inaugural address on the significance of strengthening intergenerational solidarity for enduring well-being. Faculty members also shared their views on the occasion.

The event was attended by teaching assistants, research scholars, and students from both the BSW and MSW programs, all of whom actively participated in the celebration.

World Social Work Day, observed annually on the third Tuesday of March, honours the vital role of social workers in addressing societal challenges and promoting social justice, human rights, and environmental sustainability.

The programme aimed to recognise the invaluable contributions of social workers and promote intergenerational solidarity as a key to fostering enduring well-being. This was achieved through a variety of events, activities, and engagement opportunities designed to unite individuals from different generations.

The week-long celebration, running from March 18 to March 22, 2025, includes several activities such as an Intergenerational Dialogue, HIV/AIDS Awareness and Screening, a Flash Mob celebrating the WSWD theme, WSWD 2025 Poster Making and Showcase, an Expert Panel Discussion, a Community Outreach Initiative empowering through the Connect Programme, and a Social Media Campaign inviting participation with the hashtags #WSWD2025 and #IntergenerationalSolidarity.