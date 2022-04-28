Itanagar

Arunachal: Governor attends Sangosthi on Spiritual, Happiness, Bharatiya Gyan Parampara and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

April 28, 2022
ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) attended the Sangosthi, a conclave organised by Rajiv Gandhi University as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 28th April 2022. Pujyapaad Jagadguru Sankaracharya Maharaj Ji, Govardhan Math, Puri addressed the Sangosthi on ‘Spiritual, Happiness, Bharatiya Gyan Parampara and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

His Holiness Sankaracharya stressed on Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, a Sanskrit phrase which means ‘The World Is One Family’ and advised all to live a life for the welfare of others. Reverent Sankaracharya said that these qualities of service to humanity are the true identity of India.

The Governor, on behalf of the people of Arunachal Pradesh honoured the Reverent Sankaracharya on the occasion.

State Education Minister Taba Tedir, Vice Chancellor Prof. Saket Kushwaha, Local MLA  Techi Kaso, Mayor  Tame Phassang and a large number of people attended the programme.

Tags
