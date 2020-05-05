Itanagar: 144 CrPc in capital complex till May 17

Itanagar- Itanagar Capital Complex district magistrate Komkar Dulom today imposed 144 CrPC from 7 pm to 5 am in the Capital Complex to strictly maintain the nationwide lockdown 3.0 till May 17. He said opening of shops shall be from 6 am to 6 pm except the exempted ones.

Dulom said no unauthorized vehicles will be allowed to move on the roads during the restricted periods except the essential services and those who are otherwise permitted. The assembly of more than three persons will not be allowed except for medical purpose.

He further said to avoid and regulate overcrowding of market areas the opening and closing days of the shops/markets shall be staggered.

He said all the shops on the right side of NH-415 from Hollongi to Banderdewa shall be opened on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and similarly, all the shops on left side of NH-415 shall be opened on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

The opening and closing of main meat and vegetable markets of Itanagar, Naharlagun and Nirjuli adjacent to NH-415 or nearby also be staggered but will not follow the left hand side and right hand side arrangement.

Dulom also said all hardware shops will be opened to meet the requirement of the construction works but the vehicle loaded with construction items have been regulated in morning and afternoon, all other shops shall also be opened except cinema halls, swimming pools, gymnasium, bars and auditoriums and other restricted ones.

Further he said the saloon, beauty parlors and barber shops can also start their business establishment.

He said all ongoing construction works shall be resumed with the existing laborers; however no laborers are allowed to be imported from outside the state.

The shops in the sectors and residential areas shall function normally and not be affected by this arrangement so that public remains confined in sector/colony areas to manage their grocery and other requirements, However, these shops should be clean and hygiene and sanitized from time to time.

Face mask have been made compulsory and everyone should use mask for safety and precautionary measure to remain ourselves safe and will strictly be implemented. Dulom added.

Further Deputy Commissioner has requested all the business establishment to maintain social distancing while carryout their activities otherwise action will be taken as per law.