Itanagar: Arts Club of DNGC Honors Outgoing Students with Certificate Distribution and Farewell Programme

ITANAGAR- The Arts Club of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC), Itanagar hosted an event on April 30th, 2024, as it bid farewell to its graduating members while recognising their outstanding contributions.

The event began with a warm welcome extended Dr. Bige Yomgam, Co-convenor of the Arts Club. emphasising the pivotal role of student involvement in nurturing creativity and talent within the institution.

The highlight of the event was a motivational speech by Dr. Helina Mantaw, inspiring the outgoing students to pursue their artistic passions with fervor and determination. Subsequently, certificates were presented to 20 outstanding students for their dedication and achievements in the activities of the Arts Club.

Dr. Tage Ampa, Convener of the Arts Club, in a brief address, commended the students for their exemplary performance and encouraged them to remain actively engaged in artistic endeavors beyond their academic journey.

The farewell programme was attended by thirty-six enthusiastic members of the Arts Club marking a poignant conclusion to a chapter filled with creativity, camaraderie, and artistic excellence.

The event celebrated the accomplishments of the outgoing students but also focused on the enduring spirit of creativity and unity fostered by the Arts Club at DNGC.