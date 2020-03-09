Itanagar: Capital BJP workers protest demanding removal of Tarh Soping as president 

Itanagar

Leaders and their supporters of Capital district unit of BJP party today stage rally and dharna alleging demanding removal of Capital District Unit BJP President Tarh Soping.

Hundreds of BJP party workers today staged rally from C Sector to state BJP office at Vivek Vihar carrying banners and shouting slogans against appointment of Tarh Soping as president of Capital district unit of BJP for third time which is the violation of the Article XXI of the BJP constitution, they alleged.

The protesters headed by former BJP IMC councilor Gora Lotak and several BLC Presidents submitted a memorandum to a team of state BJP top leaders.

Watch Video

Talking to media, Lotak inform that “we have been protesting against the appointment of Tarh Soping as third time president of BJP capital unit. We have informed to state and central leaders of the party and apprise of our demand but no one have taken it seriously. Now we compelled to come out on street to press our demand. If our demand will not full fill then our movement will go on a strong way .

BJP state Vice President Tayek Goi when contacted said that it is an internal matter within the party. There has been dismay on the appointment of Capital district unit president. A memorandum has been received by the karyakartas today which would be discussed with the party chief who would arrive the Itanagar soon. The issue will be taken up as on arrival of state president Biyuram Wahge and would be shorted out.

The approval of the appointment has received from high command from New Delhi but here someone who applied might have not been appointed and all are from our party. Goi added.

Meanwhile Capital district BJP President Tarh Soping when contacted said that ‘I was appointed in 2014 when former President Tarh Tarak leave the post and continue as an internal arrangement till 2015’.

In 2016 organizational election was held and I was appointed by former state President Tapir Gao as capital district unit BJP President alongwith other BLC office bearers for a full tenure’. He said.

In 2019 organizational election was held and there was lots of problems during the election and the Returning officer suspended the process. In view of gap the new president Biyuram Wahge after discussion with central leaders has appointed me as president of Capital unit of BJP for strengthening of the party activities in the capital complex. He said.

Referring to the 2019 election, Soping said I do have work hard and try my best effort, hardly 1 month I have assume the charge of the President and hope that all vacant post would be filled up and party activities would be normalized and geared up as usual. Soping added.