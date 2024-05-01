ADVERTISEMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Helping Hands sets up Serene Counseling Hub at Ziro

Last Updated: May 1, 2024
1 minute read
ZIRO-  Serene Counseling Hub, the first internationally recognized counseling center in the Northeast has been set up Mahatma Gandhi Centre under Hong village here yesterday.

Initiated by Helping Hands founder president Robin Hibu IPS, the center has been set up by Helping Hands in collaboration with internationally recognized corporate organizations Council India and Medhavi Skill University.

While informing the idea behind setting up of the centre, Robin informed that Serene Counseling Hub is the outcome of painstaking struggle and massive experience by Helping Hands in dealing with distressed and disturbed NE youth over the years.

‘In the last few years there has been massive increase in the cases of NE youth suffering from alcoholism, drug addiction, depression, mental disturbances and suicide. During 2023, 4916 persons committed suicide in the NE states of which 85 % were below the age of 35, informed Robin, while adding that Serene Counseling Hub will be manned by a professionally well-trained counselor trained at England, who will be based at Ziro.

Robin further informed that the hub will offer a safe space to patients seeking confidential and non-judgmental counseling sessions completely free of cost. The hub would provide individual counseling, stress management workshops, anxiety and depression counseling sessions, trauma recovery therapy, anger management sessions, self-esteem programs and career counseling services.

The helpline no. of the centre is 8826004208 while e-mail address is counsellinghubziro@gmail.com.

