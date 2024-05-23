Arunachal: Indian Army joins locals for Buddha Purnima at Taktsang Gompa in Tawang

TAWANG- The Indian Army and locals came together to celebrate Buddha Purnima at Taktsang Gompa near the serene Shungetsar Lake in Tawang District of Arunachal Pradesh.

Taktsang Gompa is one of the three locations where Guru Padmasambhava, the revered deity of the area meditated with his spiritual consort Monmo Tashi Khewdey who was in the manifestation of a Tigress, hence the name Tak-Tsang or ‘Tiger’s Nest’.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

This beautiful Gompa, perched in the wilderness of mountains at an altitude of 12,500 feet and close to the famous Shungetsar Lake is revered by locals and visited by thousands of tourists who visit Tawang every year.

It is believed that Guru Padmasambhava or Lopon Pema Jungne, the Lotus Born Guru, a teacher from the famous ancient Nalanda University of Central India meditated here prior to moving on to Tibet for spreading Buddhism.

The Indian Army, under the auspices of its commitment towards Nation Building, organized a series of events to celebrate Buddha Purnima in Taktsang village. This initiative is aimed to foster goodwill, promote community welfare, and strengthen ties between the Army and local residents.

The celebration commenced with a comprehensive medical camp, where healthcare professionals provided free medical check-ups, consultations and essential medicines to villagers. The camp aimed to address the healthcare needs of the community and ensure access to quality medical services.

Also Read- Heavy Rain, hailstorm causes extensive damage in Upper Siang

In the spirit of promoting physical fitness and camaraderie, a thrilling volleyball championship was held, drawing enthusiastic participation from local youth and fostering a sense of sportsmanship and unity. The competition was intense, with teams showcasing their skills and teamwork, culminating in an exciting final match.

The festivities continued with a community lunch, offering a delightful array of local cuisines. This communal meal not only satisfied appetites but also strengthened bonds among villagers and Army personnel, emphasizing the importance of togetherness and mutual respect.

In order to promote the rich cultural history and religious tourism, Indian Army also presented various infrastructure in the village to include Community Shed. To promote education and fitness among youth, equipment for IT Lab and Play Way Equipment were also presented.

A highlight of the day was the stirring performance by the Indian Army band. Their musical display captivated the audience, blending traditional and contemporary tunes, and reflecting the harmony and discipline of the Armed Forces. The band’s performance was met with resounding applause and admiration.

Also Read- PELANG SANGRI; The Living Rocks in Arunachal Pradesh

The celebration concluded with a vibrant cultural program featuring local traditional dances, songs, and theatrical performances highlighted the rich cultural heritage of the region, providing a platform for local talent to shine and preserving the cultural legacy of Taktsang village.

The celebrations of Buddha Purnima were marked by religious and festive fervour, care and compassion for elders and respect for the environment true to the ethos of Indian Buddhism. It also reaffirmed the civil-military bonhomie in the area.

“This is not just about assistance, it’s about building enduring relationships and fostering mutual respect and understanding. Today’s events reflect our commitment to the welfare of the communities we serve. We are honored to celebrate Buddha Purnima with the people of Taktsang and look forward to many more such collaborative efforts.

The Indian Army remains dedicated to its mission of serving the nation not only through defense but also by contributing to the socio-economic development and well-being of the communities across the country”, an exuberant young Indian Army officer commented at the culmination of the festivities.