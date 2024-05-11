Arunachal: Golden Jubilee Capital Complex Dree Badminton Tournament 2024 begins

ITANAGAR- The Golden Jubilee Capital Complex Dree Badminton Tournament 2024 commenced today with much fanfare, promising an exhilarating display of athleticism and sportsmanship.

Scheduled to run until May 12th, the tournament unfolds on the courts of Dree ground, Papu Nallah. Organised by the Games and Sports Department of GJCCDFC 2024, under the dynamic leadership of Mr. Millo Tara and Mrs. Nani Ankha, the event is guided by the dynamic duo leadership of Dani Sulu and Hano Takka, Chairman and General Secretary of GJCCDFC 2024.

The opening ceremony witnessed a record turnout of 109 participants, spanning across various categories, each brimming with anticipation and zeal. Divided into four distinct categories, including Under 14 (U14) singles for Boys and Girls, Open category for Singles, Doubles and Mixed for Men and Women, as well as the 35+ Veteran (Men) Singles and Doubles, and 50+ Super Veteran (Men) Singles and Doubles.

Setting the stage for the proceedings, Hano Takka, the General Secretary of GJCCDFC 2024, extended a warm welcome to all attendees. Distinguished guests, including Millo Tago IFS (Rtd) accompanied by his better half Millo Tago Yalyo, and Bamin Hinda DGM (Rtd) along with his daughter Bamin Yami, were felicitated, adding to the grandeur of the occasion. The official unveiling of the Golden Jubilee Capital Complex Dree Celebration T-shirts further added to the festive atmosphere, symbolizing unity and camaraderie among participants.

Adding a splash of culture and vibrancy, a captivating dance performance by the Daminda Committee of The GJCCDFC 2024 captivated the audience. Dani Sulu, the Chairman of GJCCDFC 2024, emphasised the significance of sports in fostering cultural exchange and community cohesion, igniting a sense of passion and determination among the competitors.

The Opening Ceremony culminated with a solemn oath administered by Special Invitee Bamin Hinda, underscoring the principles of sportsmanship and fair play. The tournament was declared open by another special invitee, Millo Tago.

As the tournament unfolds, anticipation runs high for thrilling matches and displays of sporting prowess, promising an unforgettable spectacle of athleticism and camaraderie at the Golden Jubilee Capital Complex Dree Badminton Tournament 2024.