OWA is an example of selfless sacrifice and service for the needy: Governor

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) accompanied with his wife Mrs Anagha Parnaik visited Oju Welfare association (OWA) Centre, Naharlagun on 19th July 2023.

They visited the facility for Specialized Adoption Agency (SAA), a registered home under Juvenile Justice Act, for orphans, abandoned and surrendered children, the ‘Children Home’, (a registered home for children in need of care and Protection), ‘Shakti Sadan’, (a short stay home for women in difficult circumstances), the office of Women Helpline-181, and Free Legal Aid Clinic, set up by Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA).

They also visited the Oju Craft Centre, tailoring section, weaving-cum- production unit and sales emporium, where the women of Shakti Sadan are trained towards self-employment and financial empowerment. In their maiden visit to OWA, the Governor and the First Lady of the State visited the Memorial Museum of founder Chairperson, Padmashri Lt. Mrs Binny Yanga.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor complimented Oju Welfare Association for the noble task it has undertaken in service of humanity. He said that the centre is providing love, trust and healing touches to the underprivileged ones.

The Governor remembered Late Mrs Binny Yanga, Chairperson, OWA and said that she had laid a lasting foundation of hope and support. The centre gives strength to distressed women and children and prepares them to face all challenges in life, he said.

The Governor commended Mrs Ratan Anya, Chairperson OWA and her team for carrying forward the vision of Late Bini Yanga. He said that OWA is an example of selfless sacrifice and service for the needy.

The Governor appreciated the OWA centre for providing opportunities of education to underprivileged children and skill development to women in distress. He expressed hope that the endeavour of the center will help the children and women sheltered in the centre to become ‘Atma Nirbhar’ and become good citizens.

The Governor assured all help and assistance from the Raj Bhavan and State Government to OWA in its infrastructural improvement and programme implementation.

The OWA Centre caters 370 individuals, which includes 10 children in the Specialized Adoption Agency (SAA) Home, 47 children in the ‘Children Home’ and 24 women in the ‘Shakti Sadan’.