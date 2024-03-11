Arunachal: APTUF takes out Protest March in support of their demands

ITANAGAR- Thousand of workers and employees participated in a protest march taken out by Arunachal Pradesh Trade Union Federation ( APTUF ) in Itanagar and Pasighat simultaneously on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Itanagar, APTUF workers sit on dharna at IG Park were shouting slogan “No Solution No Vote”. The dharna was joined by workers and employees from various parts of the state.

“This protest march is the first step of phase wise protest have announced by APTUF, in support of their 4 points charter of demand”, said Kenkar Yomcha, General Secretary, APTUF.

Their four points demands are

Enhancement of grade pay of W/C employees including W/C computer operator from Rs. 1900 to Rs. 2400. Creation of one time W/C post in every engineering department. Exclusion of MTS post from APSSB interviews and examination of various Govt. Departments. And Regularisation of Contingency or casual workers who have completed 15 years of service in various Govt. Departments.

The Federation threatened to intensify it’s agitation in future, if the government does not address to the genuine grievances of the workers and labourers community who has been working for decades without job regularisation and pay enhancement.

In future their Protest will be as follows