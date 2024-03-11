AI telemedicine facility will break the barrier to health care delivery system: Arunachal CM

ZIRO- With the inauguration of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) based MStar telemedicine facility, we are going to break the barrier to healthcare access to remote and rural regions of the state, said Chief Minister Pema Khandu here today.

The CM further said this initiative shows our dedication to providing quality healthcare services to all citizens regardless of geographical constraints. Each rural health centre will now have a virtual OPD not only with regular doctors but also with a specialist doctor for delivery of quality health care system, he said, while adding through this innovative initiative, specialist care can now reach the remotest corners of Arunachal Pradesh overcoming geographical barriers and difficult terrains.

This transformative approach ensures that residents of rural areas receive timely and high-quality medical attention thus significantly improving healthcare delivery system in the state, the CM said.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu said this while inaugurating the AI based MStar telehealth facility at Gyati Takka General Hospital in presence of local MLA and Minister Agriculture and Allied Er. Tage Taki and Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Vivek H.P here today.

The AI-Based MStar telemedicine facility is being executed by ‘HITES’, a central PSU under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare which has partnered with Hitachi MGRM Net for its Health e-Governance platform called MStar Telemedicine that powers AI and healthcare technology behind this digital initiative.

The launch of this facility initiates a new era in healthcare accessibility in Lower Subansiri District. Leveraging artificial intelligence, advanced imaging technologies and Point of Care Testing (POCT) devices, this facility enables health screenings and early detection of diseases using AI-based X-ray imaging, prenatal care with foetal Doppler, cardiovascular disease detection and emergency care with virtual support of the doctors.

During the AI based telemedicine inauguration today at GTGH, the Hong Health and Wellness Centre was connected to District Hospital Ziro Telemedicine Hub where a successful tele-consultation between a patient and the doctor was witnessed by the Chief Minister himself, who later interacted with the patient and assessed his satisfaction on reaching the technology near to his home.

The official inauguration ceremony was also attended by DMO Dr. Nani Rika, DRCHO Dr.Singpor Rigia, State Nodal Officer iHMIS Dr. Gomi Basar, Medical Superintendent GTGH Dr. Koj Jarbo, MO in-charge CHC Old Ziro, officers and officials of Gyati Taka General Hospital Ziro.