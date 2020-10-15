Itanagar: Large Crowd To Pay Last Respect To Yumlam Aam

Itanagar- A large crowd, including political leaders, family members, relatives, friends and well-wisher today turn up to pay last respect to Late Yumlam Aam who passed away on Wednesday afternoon after brief illness.

The leader which include Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso, Arunachal Pradesh Catholic Association (APCA) President Taw Tebin, Itanagar Market Welfare Association (IMWA) President Yumlam Achung, senior officers from Urban Development Gyamar Tachung, senior journalist Taba Ajum among others spoke on the life story and his activities and inform the gathering during his last journey service programme organized by family members participated by several church leaders.

Late Aam of man of principle working in the department of Urban Development & Housing as Urban Programme officer (UPO)/ Asstiant Engineer. He has been very active in his entire life and has been associated with several social welfare organization and has been actively working for promotion of social cultural Activities of Nyishi communities.

Several leaders from various communities and tribes and organization has condole the death of Late Yumlam Aam in very young age and pray for eternal peace of departed soul in heavenly above.