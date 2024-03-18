Arunachal: DNGC Students visit Deepak Nabam Living Home

ITANAGAR- The students and the faculties of Political Science Department from Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar visited Deepak Nabam Living Home on 17th March 2024, Sunday, with an intention to provide an outdoor knowledge to their students.

The visitors contributed used clothes for the inmates and took a short detour of the campus and interacted with the team along with inmates.

Dr. Suparna Bhattacharjee, HoD, Political Science thanked the Chairman for sparing his time and allowing the department for the visit. Sharing the case and the condition of vulnerable section in the society, she also appreciated the noble task of Deepak Living entire team.

Ms. Chalak Lowang, Guest. Asst. professor and the Programme coordinator, shared that she wanted to instil the touch of humanity among her students as it is way more beyond classroom teaching. And she further added that DNGC is a hub of multicultural educational institution where students from various communities and from different states are enrolled.

She encouraged her students to visit often and join hand in sharing the social responsibility as these inmates are an integral part of our society.

Lastly, the students expressed their gratitude to Deepak Nabam, Chairman of the living home and his team for their unwavering dedication and commitment in selfless service to the society. Also, the department made a humble appeal to everyone in sharing the colour of kindness and compassion from every walks as a part of social responsibilities by visiting and donating in their best possible ways.