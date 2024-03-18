Arunachal: Pasighat Police arrested two accused of a murder case committed in Guwahati

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- Pasighat Police has arrested two accused of a murder case committed in Guwahati, just after few hours after receiving from Guwahati, Assam, informed a senior police officer.

Two accused persons of Guwahati Murder case vide Khetri P.S C/No.36/2024 U/S 302/34 IPC was apprehended by Pasighat police team of East Siang District, Arunachal Pradesh within few hours of information received from Guwahati, Assam.

“Such prompt action reflects our commitment for inter-state coordination between police agencies in order to crack down on anti-social elements taking refuge in other states”, said Dr. Sachin Kumar Singal, Supt. of Police, East Siang district here today.

On 17/03/2024 at around 1755 hrs a telephonic information was received from Insp. Manjit Tarang O.C P.S Khetri (Assam), informing that the prime accused person of Khetri P.S C/No.36/2024 U/S 302/34 IPC, namely Shri Sanjay Urang, S/o Lt. Sunil Urang of Village Sakhura, PS-Khetri, Dist-Kamrup Metro, Assam has been absconding and was learnt that he might be hiding in and around Pasighat area, informed police sources.

On receipt of above information, Insp. Ige Lollen, OC PS Pasighat, along with SI K. Tangha, H/C Tai Kampong, Ct. P. Chaejong and Ct. O. Modi left to conduct a search operation under supervision of SP East Siang.

After thorough search operation, the team left for Mebo area under Mebo Sub-Division here in East Siang District and apprehended the prime accused person from a location at Mebo (Romdum) in a construction site where he was lodging with his co-accused friend namely Babul Ghosh (27 yrs), S/o Mongo, Chandra Ghosh of Vill-Telam Bazar, PS – Simen Chapori, Dist – Dhemaji, Assam.

Both the apprehended persons were subjected to medical examination at district hospital, Bakin Pertin General Hospital Pasighat and were detained at P.S Pasighat in c/w Khetri P.S C/No.36/2024 U/S 302/34 IPC till Monday morning.

The arrested accused were handed over to the Guwahati team after observing all legal formalities who came to receive the alleged accused today afternoon, informed Ige Lollen, OC Pasighat PS this evening when contacted.

As per OC Pasighat PS, Ige Lollen the alleged prime accused Sanjay Urang had murdered his own wife on last Friday, 15th of this month and had fled from Guwahati to avoid arrest and reached Mebo of East Siang District where he had worked earlier too as a construction worker.