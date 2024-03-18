Arunachal: Himalayan University’s Annual Sports, Literary and Cultural Meet, 2024 begins

ITANAGAR- Four Day 6th Annual Sports, Literary and Cultural Meet, 2024 of the Himalayan University, Itanagar kicked off today under the theme “Unite, Triumph and Conquer” at its campus at Jollang.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Meet which will feature competitions amongst students from Four Houses namely Leparada, Shiyomi, Keyi Panyor and Kamle in three major events namely Games & Sports, Literary and Cultural was declared open by Katung Wahge, President, Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society Arunachal Pradesh who graced the Inaugural Ceremony as the Chief Guest.

Click here to Join our WhatsAPP Channel

Pige Ligu, Secretary, Department of Education, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, Vijay Tripathi, Registrar, Himalayan University, Dr. Dipongpou Kamei, DSW, Dr. L. Malem Mangal, Dy. Dean (Academic Affairs), Mr. Ipe Eshi, Assistant Registrar and Mr. Reyom Ete, Head Administration of Himalayan University witnessed the Inauguration.

Wahge also administered the Oath of the Four Houses for a healthy, discipline and vibrant Sports Meet. He stated that Himalayan University is the leading Private University in the state of Arunachal Pradesh. He called upon the teachers’ community to work hard to bring revolution in education. He also asked the students to work hard to achieve their careers goals.

Ligu lauding the Himalayan University fraternity for organising such events briefly highlighted basic principles which should be followed by teachers and students in educational institutions. He called upon the University authorities to cater to the needs of students for overall development of their personality.

Vijay Tripathi congratulating the students’ community, teaching and non-teaching staff for organising the Meet explained the meaning of “Kriti” stating that it implies creativity and works of art, music, etc.

He called upon the students to explore their hidden talents and put sincere efforts to participate, learn and grow during the Meet.

Also Read- Flipkart delivery boy arrested for raping minor

Mr. Sompha Wangsa, First Runner Up of Wancho Idol, Season 4, presented a patriotic song during the Inauguration.

Dr. Dipongpou Kamei, DSW delivered Welcome Address while and Dr. L. Malem Mangal, Dy. Dean (Academic Affairs) proposed the Vote of Thanks. Ms. Joram Pera and Mr. Jumge Pale, Faculty members of the Department of English compered the programme.