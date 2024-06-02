Arunachal: Football Tournament organised to mark Golden Jubilee celebration of Capital Complex Dree

ITANAGAR- To commemorate 50 golden years of the Capital Complex Dree, the Golden Jubilee Capital Complex Dree Festival Committee (GJ CCDFC) 2024 has organised a football tournament as one of its events. The tournament runs from June 1 to June 16, 2024.

Millo Tara, Games and Sports Secretary of GJ CCDFC 2024, informed that the Opening Ceremony was held at Rajiv Gandhi University Stadium. He added that the subsequent matches till finals will take place at the NERIST football astro turf ground.

Nani Ankha, Games & Sports Secretary (Women’s Wing) of GJ CCDFC 2024, shared that a record number of 29 teams are participating across five categories: Men’s Open, 35+ Men’s Veteran, 45+ Men’s Super Veteran, Women’s Open, and U12 Boys.

The Opening Ceremony was graced by Honorable Minister Er. Tage Taki and Former MLA Nani Ribia, along with their spouses Asung and Yam respectively. Dr. N. T. Rikam, Registrar of Rajiv Gandhi University, also attended as a Special Invitee.

Results from Day 1

Match 1: 45+ Super Veteran Category

Defending champion Ball Tula thrashed Paatw FC with a score of 4-1. Radhe Laji of Ball Tula FC was named Player of the Match.

Match 2: Open Category

Hello FC triumphed over Nyime Yaru with a commanding 5-0 victory. Hage Genda of Hello FC was declared Player of the Match.

Match 3: 35+ Veteran Category

Khoñkhuñ Sports Club won against Paatw FC with a 2-0 scoreline. Koj Riku of Khoñkhuñ SC was honored as Player of the Match.



Match 4: 45+ Super Veteran Category

Khoñkhuñ SC defeated Ikhañ FC 3-0, with Nada Apa of Khoñkhuñ SC earning the Player of the Match title.

Women’s Futsal

Khoñkhuñ SC overwhelmed 80’s Women with a stunning 15-0 victory. Millo Mary of 80’s Women was named Best Goalkeeper, while Kago Asung and Taru Sunya of Khoñkhuñ SC were recognized as the highest scorer and best player, respectively.

U12 Boys’ Futsal

The main attraction of the day was the U12 Boys’ Futsal match. The match was a thriller from the first whistle. Khoñkhuñ SC defeated Paatw FC with a 2-0 goal margin.

The first day of the tournament concluded with a thanksgiving dinner in honour of Er. Tage Taki, the sitting HMLA of 17-Ziro Hapoli AC (ST), celebrating his service to the community. The event was organised by GJ CCDFC 2024.