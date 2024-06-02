Arunachal: Chief Electoral Officer, ECI Representative call on the Governor

ITANAGAR- The Chief Electoral Officer, (CEO) of Arunachal Pradesh, Pawan Kumar Sain, accompanied by the Representative of Election Commission of India, Sundar Rajan called on the Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 2nd June 2024.

They submitted a copy of the Notification issued by the Election Commission of India in terms of Section 73 of the Representation of People’s Act, 1951, containing the names of Members elected to the State Legislative Assembly– following the Assembly Election to the 8th Arunachal Pradesh State Legislative Assembly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

The Governor, while receiving the notification praised the State Electoral Office, its officials and staff, as well as other public officials involved in managing and overseeing the campaign and polling.

He also commended the police and Central and State security personnel for their tireless and diligent efforts in upholding the sanctity of the people’s ballot and successfully completing a free and fair election.

Also Read- Final Result of Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election

The Governor expressed his appreciation for the voters of Arunachal Pradesh, who turned out in large numbers despite challenging terrain and weather conditions, making the current electoral process the largest democratic exercise in history.

The Governor has congratulated all the elected representatives of the people. He expressed his hope that they will rise to the aspiration of the people and serve the society and the State with dedication and renewed zeal.