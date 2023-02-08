Arunachal: Mayor Tame Phassang inspected under-construction IMC Office Building

ITANAGAR- To take stock of the under-construction Office Building of Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC), Mayor -Tame Phassang along with Commissioner-IMC Likha Tejji , corporators and Engineers today inspected the office building at Chimpu.

While interacting with the Engineers, Mayor advised the official not to compromise the quality of the work.

‘As of now there is no permanent office building for IMC, and running in a rental building at Niti Vihar, due to which the public even IMC staff has to face various problems. So we are trying our best to complete the offices soon as possible for the convenience of the public, added Mayor while speaking to the Media. He also informed that, by the next 15-20 days remaining work of the building will be completed.

Earlier, responding to the allegation leveled by Arunachal Jankalyan Sanghathan (AJS) claiming corruption in the IMC, Mayor categorically stated that the ‘allegation is baseless and he well-come every investigation, provided there should be proper substantial documents about the allegation and the person should be apolitical. One should not malign the hard-earned image of others for the sake to gain publicity or for personal benefits, added Mayor.

Phassang also asserted that not a single penny of the 15th or 14th Finance Commission was misused by the IMC, even the funds of the 14th Finance Commission are still with the authority. Some Funds under the 14th FFC were used by the authority for a different project in the capital region only, that too when IMC was in a dormant stage due to the halt of the election process, and the new IMC team hasn’t used any new funds as of now, informed Mayor.