Arunachal: BJP nominee Tsering Lhamu likely to win unopposed Lumla by-poll

TAWANG- BJP nominee Tsering Lhamu is the sole candidate for the February 27 by-poll to Lumla seat in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh, an election official said here.

As no other nominee has submitted papers till the last date on Tuesday, Lhamu is likely to win unopposed. The result will be declared on Friday after scrutiny of her papers and the time for withdrawal of candidature is over.

Though the Peoples’ Party of Arunachal (PPA), the lone regional political party of the state, had nominated a former village headman as its candidate, he withdrew from the race and did not file nomination.

Arunachal: Watch Tawang’s History

The 7th February 2023 was the last day for filing nomination of candidates to contest. Returning Officer RD Thungon alongwith Asst Returning Officer Tsering Choden waited in the chamber of RO for nominations from 11am to 3pm, but no candidate from any political party or independent turned up for filing nominations.

“BJP nominee Tsering Lhamu is the only candidate for the by-election,” the official said adding that the papers will be scrutinised on Wednesday.

Lhamu is the wife of Jambey Tashi, a sitting MLA whose death necessitated the by-election.

Arunachal: Apatani’s Unique Hong Village in Ziro Valley

Tsering Lhamu the BJP candidate has filed her nomination twice. First time the candidate herself alongwith proposer filed her nomination on 2nd february 2023 in the chamber of RO, she filed her nomination second time through her proposer on 6th february 2023 in the chamber of Returning Officer for bye elections to 1-Lungla ST assembly constituency.

“The result will be officially announced by the District Electoral Officer of Tawang on February 10, the last date for withdrawal of papers,” Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Liken Koyu said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed his gratitude to the people of Lumla constituency for their support to Lhamu.

“The people of Lumla have displayed a rare kind of love and affection for late brother Jambey Tashi. I am sure Smt Tsering Lhamu ji will not only carry forward the vision of Late Jambey ji but will also complete his unfinished projects dedicated to umla constituency,” Khandu tweeted.