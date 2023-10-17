ADVERTISMENT
Itanagar

New Skill Training Hub Opens in Arunachal: A Boost for Young Talent

ITANAGAR–   Under the Prime Minister’s Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY 4.0), a significant step to address youth unemployment was taken with the launch of a new training center in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh. The ceremony saw the presence of distinguished guests including Mr. K. V Lincoln, Principal ITI Yupia, and Jesual Dongri, State Coordinator, IIE, Government of India.

Located in the ITO Building at Abotani Colony, this hub is not just a training center. It’s a place for holistic growth. From training in diverse areas like Data Entry, Photography, and Fashion Design to sessions on entrepreneurship, financial wisdom, and digital know-how, it offers a plethora of opportunities.

“It’s about arming our youth with skills across various fields, readying them for entrepreneurship adventures,” emphasized Mr. Lincoln. The training courses are short, making it convenient. Once finished, the government also extends loan support to some, helping them start their ventures.

Soon, 600 trainees will embark on their learning journey here, spanning fields like photography to electrical tasks. An immediate batch of 300 is all set to start.

The ground reality, as highlighted by Mr. Lincoln, is that many grads remain jobless given limited government vacancies. But there’s hope. “This program ensures that upon completion, the youth will find jobs. Not just in Arunachal, but even in major cities,” he shared.

Jesual Dongri shared the vision, echoing PM Modi’s aspiration of having at least one skilled individual in every home. “This is the essence of Skill India,” he remarked.

The Ministry of Skill Development has set ambitious aims for the North East. Arunachal’s quota? A whopping 5200, all to be shouldered by government bodies. With ITI already employing 600 in diverse roles, the mission is clear: nurture business minds through skills.

Dongri also spotlighted a special 6-week course in Naharlagun. Tailored for female students and dropouts, it offers unique picks: from baking to the art of making luxury pickles.

