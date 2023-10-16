Arunachal: APWWS expresses concern over increasing sexual abuse cases against women and children

ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society ( APWWS ) deeply concerned about the increasing number of violent and sexual abuse cases against women and children in the state, said APWWS president, Kani Nada Maling, President, APWWS in her statement .

The APWWS’s stated after a media report of the rape of a physically and mentally disabled woman in the Lower Dibang Valley District.

According to media report, “A physically and mentally challenged woman was raped and sustained multiple injuries from repeated attacks with a machete by a man named Kyakang Warang in Taloni village in the Lower Dibang Valley district.

The incident occurred in the late evening of October 4th when the accused entered the victim’s house under the pretext of seeking shelter from the rain and resting briefly before heading to the labor camp where he was stationed.”

APWWS appreciate the prompt arrest of the alleged accused by the police and also acknowledge the courage shown by the family members in reporting the case to the police, despite their remote location in Taloni, where there are no motorable roads.

We urge the police to thoroughly and diligently investigate the case and file the charge-sheet promptly.

The APWWS request the authorities to take more effective measures to ensure the safety of women and children. It is often reported that the victims and their family members are frequently mistreated by the Investigating Officers at the police stations.

We further request all police officers in the state to handle such sensitive crimes against women and children properly, without prejudice, whenever they are reported, APWWS stated.