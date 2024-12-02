Arunachal: Husband-wife duo arrested for kidnapping minor girl

NAHARLAGUN– In a joint operation of Naharlagun Police and Assam Police, a husband-wife duo has been arrested for kidnapping a minor girl. The girl had been kidnapped from Assam and rescued in Naharlagun, Informed Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police, ICR Naharlagun

On November 30, 2024, a joint operation conducted by Naharlagun Police and Assam Police led to the safe rescue of an 11-year-old girl from A-Sector, Naharlagun. The case was registered under Khatkati PS Case No. 127/24 in Assam. The girl had been kidnapped last month from Khatkati, Assam.

On December 2, 2024, the police team apprehended the two accused, who are husband and wife identified as Mr. Bheta Chakma (45 years) and Mrs. Menaki Chakma, wife of Mr. Bheta Chakma in Naharlagun. Both are residents of Karbi Anglong, Assam.

The operation was carried out by a team from Naharlagun Police led by Inspector K. Dev, OC PS Naharlagun and SI Sunny Hodong, working closely with Assam Police under the guidance of SP Naharlagun Mihin Gambo and SDPO Naharlagun Rishi Longdo. Their teamwork ensured the safe recovery of the girl and the apprehension of the accused.

The rescued girl and the apprehended accused have been handed over to Assam Police for further legal action.

This successful operation reflects the dedication of ICR Naharlagun Police to protecting vulnerable individuals and the strong interstate cooperation in tackling crime.