ADVERTISMENT
Crime

Arunachal: Lady Drug Peddler Arrested with Suspected Heroin in Naharlagun

The accused has been arrested and legal proceedings are underway.

Last Updated: March 17, 2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Lady Drug Peddler Arrested with Suspected Heroin in Naharlagun

NAHARLAGUN: In a continued crackdown on drug trafficking, Naharlagun police arrested a female drug peddler during a raid at Panchayat Colony, Damsite, Naharlagun. The operation was conducted following credible intelligence, as confirmed by Superintendent of Police, Naharlagun, Mihin Gambo.

The raid was led by Inspector Krishnendu Dev, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Naharlagun Police Station, along with SI Vivek Linggi, HC Kanto Samyor, Ct W. Singpho, Ct Bakin Mitkon, Ct Osinam Pabin, and L/Ct Lobsang Wangmu.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

It was conducted under the supervision of SDPO Naharlagun, Rishi Longdo, and SP Naharlagun, Mihin Gambo, in the presence of EAC Naharlagun, Mr. Khoda Bath, APPS.

Also Read- Naharlagun Police Arrested Three Burglars

During the search of the residence of Ms. Enime Kena Mihu (31), a permanent resident of Anini, Dibang Valley, the following items were recovered:

  • 25 vials containing suspected heroin (total weight: 32.9 grams, including vials)
  • One plastic container with suspected heroin (7 grams, including container)
  • 42 empty vials, a red plastic container, two used syringes, and three empty cigarette packets
  • Total suspected heroin recovered: 63.6 grams (including containers)

Also Read-  Two Drug Traffickers Arrested with Heroin at Banderdewa Check Gate

During questioning, Ms. Enime Kena Mihu admitted to purchasing the contraband from Assam for personal consumption and peddling.

Following this, a case was registered at Naharlagun PS (Case No. 36/25) under Sections 21(b), 27, and 29 of the NDPS Act. The accused has been arrested and legal proceedings are underway.

Tags
Last Updated: March 17, 2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Ex-Army man kills wife, boils body parts in pressure cooker in Telangana

Ex-Army man kills wife, boils body parts in pressure cooker in Telangana

Drugs valued at Rs 2.38 crore seized in 3 NE states, 3 held

Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Arrest Two Drug Peddlers, Including Woman

Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Arrest Two Drug Peddlers, Including Woman

Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Arrested Drug Peddler with 18 Grams of Heroin

Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Arrested Drug Peddler with 18 Grams of Heroin

Arunachal: Police Nab Drug Peddler After High-Speed Chase in Banderdewa

Arunachal: Police Nab Drug Peddler After High-Speed Chase in Banderdewa

Arunachal: Nirjuli Traffic Police Recover Suspected Heroin during Routine Traffic Checking

Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Arrested Drug Peddler, Seized Cannabis

Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Arrested Drug Peddler, Seized Cannabis

Arunachal: Two arrested in connection with woman's murder case

Arunachal: Two arrested in connection with woman’s murder case

Rs 100 Cr GST fraud: Arunachal Pradesh Police arrested two CA from Bihar

Rs 100 Cr GST fraud: Arunachal Pradesh Police arrested two CA from Bihar

NIRJULI- A man was arrested by the Nirjuli police for alleged theft a hand bag of a woman, and transferring cash from the  bank through UPI using mobile phone of woman

Arunachal: Nirjuli Police Arrests Accused in Theft and UPI Fraud Case

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button