Arunachal: Lady Drug Peddler Arrested with Suspected Heroin in Naharlagun

NAHARLAGUN: In a continued crackdown on drug trafficking, Naharlagun police arrested a female drug peddler during a raid at Panchayat Colony, Damsite, Naharlagun. The operation was conducted following credible intelligence, as confirmed by Superintendent of Police, Naharlagun, Mihin Gambo.

The raid was led by Inspector Krishnendu Dev, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Naharlagun Police Station, along with SI Vivek Linggi, HC Kanto Samyor, Ct W. Singpho, Ct Bakin Mitkon, Ct Osinam Pabin, and L/Ct Lobsang Wangmu.

It was conducted under the supervision of SDPO Naharlagun, Rishi Longdo, and SP Naharlagun, Mihin Gambo, in the presence of EAC Naharlagun, Mr. Khoda Bath, APPS.

During the search of the residence of Ms. Enime Kena Mihu (31), a permanent resident of Anini, Dibang Valley, the following items were recovered:

25 vials containing suspected heroin (total weight: 32.9 grams, including vials)

One plastic container with suspected heroin (7 grams, including container)

42 empty vials, a red plastic container, two used syringes, and three empty cigarette packets

Total suspected heroin recovered: 63.6 grams (including containers)

During questioning, Ms. Enime Kena Mihu admitted to purchasing the contraband from Assam for personal consumption and peddling.

Following this, a case was registered at Naharlagun PS (Case No. 36/25) under Sections 21(b), 27, and 29 of the NDPS Act. The accused has been arrested and legal proceedings are underway.