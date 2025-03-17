Arunachal: Papum Pare District Health Society Launches Special Vaccination Campaign 3.0

ITANAGAR- The Papum Pare District Health Society launched the Special Vaccination Campaign (SVC) 3.0 on March 17, 2025, at Tigdo III AWC.

The campaign aims to scale up Td10 and Td16 coverage, achieve 95% MR1 and MR2 coverage, and vaccinate all eligible children for Pentavalent-1 between six weeks and one year of age. Additionally, the campaign seeks to eliminate zero-dose children.

Dr. Mrs. Rina Ronya, DMO-cum-Vice Chairman of the District Health Society Papum Pare, graced the program as Chief Guest, accompanied by Dr. Tana Taka, SMO WHO, Dr. Neyang Nitik, DRCHO-cum-CEO of the DHS, and other officials, Anganwadi workers, and Asha workers.

Also Read- Career Guidance Programme Held at SCCZ

Dr. Neyang Nitik, the DRCHO-cum-CEO of DHS, welcomed the dignitaries and urged parents to vaccinate their children promptly. She highlighted the importance of the pneumonia vaccination drive and emphasized the significance of this vaccination opportunity. She also informed the gathering about the upcoming National Deworming Day (NDD).

Dr. Rina Ronya, DMO and Vice Chairman of the Papum Pare District Health Society, thanked the DRCHO, Anganwadi workers, Asha workers, and sisters for successfully implementing SVC 3.0. She expressed gratitude to the parents for their cooperation, which made the program possible, and stated that every child in Papum Pare has been vaccinated at least once.

Also Read- Devastating Fire Engulfs Poultry Colony in New Seppa

Dr. Tana Taka, SMO WHO, congratulated everyone on the successful launch of SVC 3.0. He briefed the gathering on the campaign’s objectives: eliminating measles rubella by 2026, vaccinating 30% of unvaccinated children with pentavalent vaccine by the same year, and increasing TB vaccination rates. He acknowledged the challenges faced by health workers and urged collective contribution to achieve the goals, emphasizing the importance of timely vaccination for children’s safety.