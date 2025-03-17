Arunachal: Career Guidance Programme Held at SCCZ

ZIRO: A Career Guidance Programme was conducted on Monday at Saint Claret College (Autonomous), Ziro (SCCZ) in collaboration with Helping Hands (NGO) and ALS IAS.

The event aimed to equip students with valuable insights into career planning and competitive exam preparation.

The session featured Robin Hibu, DGP & Special Commissioner of Police, Delhi, and President of Helping Hands, as the resource person. Addressing the students, Hibu underscored the significance of pursuing one’s passion as a fundamental element of success.

Also Read- Devastating Fire Engulfs Poultry Colony in New Seppa

“A career is the pursuit of your passion with success. Whatever you love doing—if you achieve success in it—that is a career,” he stated. He emphasized discipline, commitment, and stepping beyond one’s comfort zone as essential factors for growth.

Speaking on competitive exam preparation, he stressed the importance of having a thorough understanding of the syllabus and maintaining unwavering focus to achieve one’s goals.

Also Read- Myoko edition of Ziro Bird Walk organized at Ziro Valley

The interactive session encouraged active student participation, with queries about career choices, preparation strategies, and overcoming challenges in competitive exams.

Additionally, Hibu engaged with the teaching staff, offering academic and professional insights.

Later in the day, the Lower Subansiri District Administration, in collaboration with the Health Promotion Cell of SCCZ, organized an awareness campaign on drug addiction, health, and hygiene for adolescent girls under the Arunachal Rising Campaign.