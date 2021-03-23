Arunachal-  Governor participates in Shaheed Diwas

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) participated in the Shaheed Diwas to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, at Dorjee Khandu Hall, Arunachal Pradesh State Legislative Assembly Complex, Itanagar on 23rd March 2021. The occasion was commemorated by organising a Blood Donation event.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor urged upon the people, particularly the youths of Arunachal Pradesh to be inspired by Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev and work for the unity and homogeneity of the society, State and the Nation. He advised them to dedicate themselves to the noblest cause of service to the nation.

The Governor exhorted the youths to be disciplined, constructive, punctual, value time, patriotic and inculcate the integrity to become an ideal citizen. He advised them to reinforce the good traditional values and bring about positive and sustainable changes in the society for a better and stronger Nation.

The Governor commended the National Blood Transfusion Council, State Blood Transfusion Council, Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control society, Indian Red Cross Society and Arunachal Voluntary Blood Doner’s Organization for organizing the voluntary blood donation on the occasion for Shaheed Diwas. He said that such initiatives on important occasions promote nationalism.

The Governor also appealed to all abled bodied persons to donate blood as it saves lives and also imbibes the spirit of community service.

State Health Minister, Alo Libang, Secretary Health, P. Parthiban, IAS, Director, Health Services, Dr. M. Lego, Project Director, Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society, Dr. Riken Rina, Chairman, Arunachal Voluntary Blood Donor’s Organization Shri Ramesh Jeke also participated in the programme.

Later the Governor inaugurated a Blood Donation Camp, organised by National Blood Transfusion Council (NBTC) in collaboration with State Blood Transfusion Council, Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control society, Indian Red Cross Society and Arunachal Voluntary Blood Donor’s Organization, a unit of Arunachal Vivekananda Yuva Shakti. Large number of volunteer doner’s from Paramilitary Forces, NSS and NCC from various colleges, social organizations and individuals donated blood.