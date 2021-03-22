World Water Day with a theme, “Valuing Water” celebrated at Seppa

SEPPA- At Seppa, the District Mission Management Unit and Primary Level Federations (confederation of Self-Help Groups) celebrated the World Water Day with a theme, “Valuing Water” which highlights the important of water and raises awareness of the global water crisis, and a core focus of the observance is to support the achievement of Sustainable Development goal (SDG) 6: water and sanitation for all by 2030.

Around 75% of the planet is water and two thirds of the world’s population suffer from severe water shortages for at least one month per year and also one in four elementary schools around the world lacks access to drinking clean and safe water supply.

Valuing water and its judicious use in the community level – water has enormous and complex value for our households, food, culture, health, education, economics and the integrity of our natural environment. If we overlook any of these values, we risk mismanaging this finite, irreplaceable resources.

Around 400 plus participants from Self Help Groups and other community-based organisation have joined the mass procession. Other important activities like; Mass procession, session on FNHW (Food, Nutrition, Health and WASH), judicious use of water in community level and cleanliness drive at Siyung ground drinking water source/water bodies, water tank and schools here in Pampoli and Seppa Town.

Addressing the gathering as special guest, East Kameng Deputy Director. ICDS/WCD T.D Thungon highlighted the important of healthy and nutritious food for women and child and also stressed on important of four development components wiz. Physical development, Intellectual development, Social development and Emotional development. She also emphasized on the severity of malnutrition due to lack in good practices on Water and Health Sanitation and behavioural changes in the people.

The celebration was also attended by district Senior Scientist & Head KVK Dr. M.C Debnath, MIS cum JJM Nodal person Kago Babing along with other ArSRLM officers and officials of DMMU/BMMU. Kago Babing also stressed on the important and judicious use of water in community level and roles of ISA (Implementing Support Agency) in Jal Jeevan Mission here in Pampoli.

Concluded this celebration vote of thanks was addressed by Nani Lingfa one of members from Self-help groups.