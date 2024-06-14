ADVERTISEMENT
Golden Jubilee Dree Football Championship 2024: Thrilling Matches Set Stage for Final Showdowns

The tournament, which began on 1st June with inaugural matches at Rajiv Gandhi University, has seen an impressive participation of 29 teams and over 600 players.

Last Updated: June 14, 2024
2 minutes read
NIRJULI- Celebrating 50 years of the Capital Complex Dree Festival, the Golden Jubilee Dree Football Championship 2024 is underway at the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) football astro turf ground in Nirjuli.

The tournament, which began on 1st June with inaugural matches at Rajiv Gandhi University, has seen an impressive participation of 29 teams and over 600 players.

In the veteran 35+ category, Being Friends FC (BFC) and Khonkun SC have secured their places in the final. BFC triumphed over Ball Tula FC with a decisive 5-0 victory in the first semifinal.

Goals were scored by Kago Sambyo, Dulley Apo, Radhe Payang, and Hage Taker, with an own goal by Michi Tako of Ball Tula FC. Dulley Apo’s outstanding performance earned him the Player of the Match title.

In the second semifinal,  Khoñkhuñ Sports Association  A edged past Tanii United FC with a narrow 1-0 win, through a superb free-kick goal by Danyi Tabio in extra time.

Tabio’s stellar play also earned him the Player of the Match award. The highly anticipated final of the 35+ category will take place on 16 June 2024.

In the open category, defending champions Haaki Ajing FC will face off against Hello FC in what promises to be an exciting final. Haaki Ajing FC secured their spot in the final by defeating Mc Dowell FC in a thrilling penalty shootout, finishing 4-3. Mihin Nomo of Haaki Ajing was named Player of the Match for his exceptional performance.

Hello FC advanced to the final by convincingly beating Pigey Poro FC Ziro with a 5-1 scoreline. Hage Kemo scored two goals, while Tapi Haake, Hage Sarvo, and Kago Duyu each contributed one. Hage Sarvo’s comprehensive play earned him the Player of the Match title.

As the Golden Jubilee Dree Football Championship 2024 draws to a close, fans eagerly await the final matches, which are sure to deliver high-intensity football and celebrate the spirit of the Dree Festival.

Earlier in 45+ Super Veteran category, Ball Tulla FC and Paatii FC have qualified for final by beating Hao Sports Club and Khoñkhuñ Sports Association respectively.

