Itanagar

Arunachal: Himalayan University Hosts Wildlife Awareness Programme Showcasing Arunachal’s Rich Biodiversity

Last Updated: 24/09/2025
ITANAGAR-  The Faculty of Life Sciences, Himalayan University, organized a Guest Lecture Programme on “Wildlife of Arunachal Pradesh: Insights into Faunal and Floral Diversity” to spread awareness about the state’s extraordinary natural wealth.

Two eminent scientists shared their expertise during the event. Dr. S. D. Gurumayum, Scientist-E & Head of Office, Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), Itanagar, delivered a detailed lecture on Arunachal’s faunal diversity—covering mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, and fishes—while underlining urgent conservation challenges such as habitat loss, hunting, and climate change.

Dr. K. A. Ahmed Kabeer, Scientist-E & Head of Office, Botanical Survey of India (BSI), Itanagar, presented a Floristic Review of Arunachal Pradesh, highlighting the state’s vegetation types and the significance of orchids, rhododendrons, medicinal herbs, and bamboos. He stressed the need for sustainable use and protection of floral resources.

Delivering the Presidential Address, Vice-Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) Prakash Divakaran praised the Faculty’s efforts and emphasized the responsibility of youth in conserving Arunachal’s unique biodiversity. He also felicitated the guest speakers.

The event, inaugurated by Dr. Feroz Ahmad Shergojri (Coordinator, Faculty of Life Sciences), featured a quiz competition, wildlife photography exhibition, and cultural performances by students. Certificates and prizes were awarded to winners, with Ms. Dagisa Tamin, Mr. Takir Godak, and Ms. Nikita Kumari topping the quiz, and Mr. Sompha Wangsu, Mr. Raja Garam, and Ms. Dagisa Tamin excelling in photography.

The programme was efficiently conducted by faculty members including Dr. Hage Yanka (host), Dr. Maman Megu (vote of thanks), and Ms. Minam Moyong (Quiz Master). The Organizing Committee comprised Dr. Nending Muni, Dr. Toko Bani, and Ms. Pyonum Lungphi. Eminent university officials such as Dr. Debaprasad Dev (Dean Research), Dr. Raja Husain (Deputy Dean, Academics), and Dr. Ghanshyam Mishra (Dean, IQAC) also attended the event.

