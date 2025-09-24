‘Aroma of Arunachal’: Cooking Competition Showcases Tribal Flavours on World Tourism Day

ITANAGAR- As part of World Tourism Day celebrations, the Department of Tourism organized a unique cooking competition with the theme “Aroma of Arunachal” at the State Food Craft Institute (SFCI), near IG Park, Itanagar on Wednesday.

A total of seven participants representing different tribes of the state presented their traditional dishes, highlighting the diverse culinary heritage of Arunachal Pradesh.

The competition was judged by Malachi Tania, owner of Malachi’s Food (Yupia), and Teri Yajo, founder of Jo’s Kitchen (Nirjuli).

Speaking on the occasion, Director of Tourism Yashaswini B encouraged the participants to promote Arunachal’s local cuisines on global platforms. She also emphasized the importance of preserving tribal culture and traditions.

Deputy Director of Tourism Bengia Manna Sonam said the event was conceptualized to tell the story of local flavours and to explore the potential of cuisine as a source of income generation.

SFCI Principal SS Kar briefed participants on cooking techniques and stressed the huge scope of traditional food in the hospitality sector.

The event was attended by Tourism Assistant Director Tate Tatak, DTOs Nuyee Talong and Deboti Lowang Takam, besides several tourism officials and tour operators.