Arunachal: Chowna Mein Engages Business Community in GST Awareness Campaign at Naharlagun

NAHARLAGUN– Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein, actively participated in a GST awareness campaign organized by the Arunachal Chamber of Commerce & Industries (ACC&I) at Naharlagun today.

The campaign forms part of the nationwide GST Bhachat Utsav, a 100-day initiative aimed at ensuring that the benefits of simplified GST 2.0 reforms reach consumers and businesses alike.

Addressing traders and entrepreneurs, Mein highlighted their crucial role in implementing GST reforms and emphasized how the indirect tax system has been simplified under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, strengthening India’s economic backbone.

He further noted that Arunachal Pradesh’s GST collections have increased seven-fold, from ₹227 crore in 2017-18 to nearly ₹1,900 crore in 2023-24, enabling significant progress in roads, healthcare, education, and welfare programmes.

Mein recalled that PM Modi appreciated the active support of local businessmen in the GST rollout. He stressed that these reforms aim not just at revenue collection, but at empowering local industries, promoting Swadeshi products, and reducing import dependency in line with Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The campaign is part of the ongoing ‘Seva Pakhwada’ (till October 2), which also highlights government schemes like Poshan Abhiyan, GST Bachat Utsav, and Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam at the grassroots. Mein concluded by urging collective action to strengthen the economy and society, envisioning a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

The programme saw participation from Minister Dasanglu Pul, HMLAs Techi Kaso, Toko Tatung, Zingnu Namchoom, Rotom Tebin, Puinnyo Apum, ACC&I President Tarh Nachung, and senior State BJP leaders.