Arunachal: Keh-Meh-Ha Festival Unites Idu Mishmi Community in Anini with Culture, Colour & Eco-Spirit

ANINI- The Idu Mishmi community came together in a vibrant celebration of Keh-Meh-Ha, the traditional agricultural festival, at Rehko, Anini on Wednesday. The event, which marks the harvest season of paddy and other crops, resonated with themes of gratitude to nature, unity, and cultural pride.

Deputy Commissioner Bekir Nyorak, the Chief Guest, lauded the community’s commitment to preserving its heritage and urged efforts to safeguard the Idu Mishmi language for generations to come. Col. Rajesh Barsain, Deputy Commander of the 117 Mtn Brigade and Guest of Honour, conveyed his greetings and appreciation for being part of the occasion.

The celebrations, led by Festival President Naso Miri and General Secretary Ashish Mano, featured colourful cultural performances, with Idu Mishmi men and women donning their finest traditional attire. Rhythmic dances, songs, and applause echoed through the venue, showcasing the spirit of the festival.

In a unique eco-conscious gesture, the organising committee decorated the stage with reused plastic bottles from last year’s celebrations, symbolizing a stand against single-use plastic and reinforcing the importance of sustainable practices.

The day concluded on a note of joy, laughter, and a shared pledge to uphold traditions while protecting the environment, making Keh-Meh-Ha not only a celebration of culture but also of responsibility towards nature.