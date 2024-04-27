Arunachal: Bwsi-Ayu & Gangu-Ellu Competitions organised by Daminda Committee 2024

ITANAGAR- To commemorate the 50 years of Dree celebration at Itanagar, the Golden Jubilee Capital Complex Dree Festival Committee (GJ CCDFC)2024 has lined up a number of events this year. Online Bwsi-ayu and Gangu-Ellu being one among such competitions marks the beginning of the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Dree festival at Itanagar from today.

The competition was organised by Daminda Committee of Golden Jubilee Capital Complex Dree Festival Committee-2024, today at Dree Ground, Papu Nallah. A total of 51 participants of different age groups enthusiastically participated in the online Bwsi-ayu and Gangu-Ellu competition.

Tage Talin and Kago Tabyo the Chairman and General Secretary of Dree Ground Management Committee graced the event as the Special Invitees.

Dani Sulu, Chairman, GJ CCDFC -2024, while interacting with the media explained the significance of such age old cultural practices coming into the form of competition. Further he added that to mark the Golden Jubilee Dree festival Celebration, they had organised extended events this year.

An initiative of the Daminda Committee under the leadership of Tage Nama Ripa as the Secretary and Habung Tabin Ado as the Event Coordinator; Bwsi-Ayu and Gangu-Elu online competitions were held in a grand manner with the backdrop of the picturesque Ziro Valley.

Bwsi is a romantic lyrical folk song dedicated towards each other’s lovers. It is an expression of love towards each other by both genders.

Ayu is a unique recitation of descendants and ancestors of the Apatani community by the Apatani menfolk. Gangu Elu is an Instrumental Music played by the Apatani ladies. The musical instruments used are made by a simple Rice straw/hay and a lean Bamboo stick.

Hano Ripa, Secretary, Daminda Committee, in here briefing, informed that the Daminda Commitee of GJCCDFC 2024 has initiated this competition to preserve the dying tradition and culture.

In the various competitions held today, Millo Halley Yanye emerged as the winner in the Bwsi competition. She was followed by Dani Riku Bunyi and Tilling Tadii Puhi as the first and second runner-up respectively.

In the Ayu competition, Koj Laling bagged the first position. Hage Tado and Habung Tade secured the second and third position.

In the Gangu (Musical Instrument) competition Racho Yakang Yassing stood first. Tanyang Kani Yapi and Tilling Dulley Yatung came second and third respectively.

Result of Ellu competition was not announced when this report was filed.