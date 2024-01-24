Arunachal: Chowna Mein attend s the Poi-Leng festival, Rath Mahotsav at Namsai

NAMSAI- Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein graced the Poi-Leng festival (Rath Mahotsava) for the second day at Namsai, a three-day celebration steeped in Buddhist rituals and traditions.

Honoring the Late Rev. Pingyasha Mahathero, the Chief Abbot of the Chongkham Raj Vihara, who dedicated 60 years of service towards the promotion of Buddha Dhamma and towards mankind, the festival is a pious ceremony performed by the Theravada Buddhist community as a mark of respect and to bid farewell to the departed monk.

Late Rev. Pingyasha Mahathero, revered by the Tai Khamti community, served as the Chief Abbot, imparting the essence of Buddha Dhamma, including the Five Precepts, Eight Precepts, and Ten Precepts, to monks and the broader Buddhist community. His influence extended to religious events, fostering the preservation of Buddha Sasana, Vipassana Meditation, and the dissemination of Buddha’s teachings.

The Poi-Leng’s centerpiece is a specially designed chariot, a catafalque carrying the monk’s mortal remains, symbolizing the final journey of the departed soul. A poignant gesture by monks and devotees, the festival will conclude with the ceremonial burning of the chariot, marking the end of the late monk’s monastic journey.

Mein, addressing the gathering, proposed the establishment of a Vipassana Meditation center in Namsai, underscoring the enduring impact of Rev. Pingyasha Mahathero’s dedication to spiritual practices. Additionally, Mein asked for the integration of New Khamti Script teachings, emphasizing daily sessions in monasteries to preserve the community’s traditional script and language which is an integral part of the cultural heritage.

He further said that the Rev. Pingyasha Mahathero also immensely contributed in the formation of the Tai Khamti Heritage and Literary Society and members of TKHLS were trained under his supervision in different aspects of art & culture.

The profound celebration reflects not only the legacy of Theravada Buddhist but also represents the commitment of the Tai Khamti Heritage & Literature Society, founded under Mein’s patronage in 2002, contributing to the promotion of Dhamma activities and cultural exchange under the late monk’s guidance.

The Rath Mahotsav was also attended by Arunachal East Lok Sabha MP, Tapir Gao, PHED Minister, Wangki Lowang, MLAs Gum Tayeng, Jummum Ete Deori , Zingnu Namchoom and Kaling Moyong, District BJP President Sujana Namchoom, President TKDS Siharaja Choutang, ZPC Namsai Urmila Mancheykhun, monks and others.