Arunachal: Chowna Mein joins Tamla-Du Festival celebration in Medo Village

MEDO- Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein joined the celebrations of the Tamladu Festival 2024 of the Mishmi community in Medo village and also inaugurated infrastructural assets, including boundary walls, a stage with a dais, a sitting hall and a dining & kitchen building at the Tamla-Du Festival ground today.

Applauding the executing agencies for the timely completion of the infrastructure, Mein noted that the permanent structure will be beneficial for cutting down on recurring expenses associated with setting up make-shift arrangements to accommodate large gatherings and organise functions during festivals.

He also assured that the construction of a permanent shed for the local Puja Mandap (prayer hall) within the premises along with the concrete pavement of the festival ground will be soon added to the pipeline.

Mein also stated that the period from around December to April is filled with a plethora of vibrant festivals of the diverse tribal communities all around Arunachal Pradesh, such as the Poi Pee Mau, Reh, Losar, Boori Boot Yullo, Shapawng Yawng Manau, Ali Aye Ligang, Mopin and so on.

He talked about the potential of building cultural tourism in the State, as per his recent discussion with the Advisor of Rural Tourism & Homestays, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, Raj Basu.

These festivals play a major role in preserving the traditional heritage of the indigenous communities and offer a wide spectrum of local customs, delicacies, etc. to be explored by tourists.

In addition, the Government plans to double the funding allocated to the Department of Indigenous Affairs for the continued preservation and promotion of culture.

The festival was also graced by MLAs Mutchu Mithi and Jummum Ete Deori; along with ZPCs Dasula Krishikro and Urmila Mancheykhun, former Minister, Nakul Chai, former MLA, Sokio Dellang, Govt Officers, PRI Leaders and GBs, among others.