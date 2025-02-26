Arunachal: Nyokum Yullo festival celebrated at Naharlagun

NAHARLAGUN- The 5th Nyokum Yullo festival was celebrated with great enthusiasm and traditional fervor in Naharlagun on Wednesday organized Naharlagun Nyokum Yullo Celebration Committee.

The event saw the participation of people of all ages, dressed in their traditional attires, as they came together to honour the rich cultural heritage of the Nyishi community.

Mayor Tamme Phassang, who attended the celebration as the Chief Guest, extended his greetings to the gathering and emphasized the significance of Nyokum Yullo in preserving the identity of the Nyishi people. “We are Nyishi because of Nyokum, and because of Nyokum, we are Nyishi,” he stated.

Urging the community to celebrate Nyokum Yullo irrespective of religious beliefs, the Mayor remarked that while individuals may follow different religions,but traditions and customs should remain separate.

“Religion is a personal choice, but if we stop celebrating our own festival today, our traditions and culture will be forgotten in the future,” he cautioned.

Phassang also addressed the need for a more suitable venue for the celebration. He urged the Naharlagun Nyokum Yullo Celebration Committee to identify a better location and assured them of his full support in securing one.

“I have been witnessing the festival in Naharlagun for many years, but the current location is not ideal. I am ready to discuss this with senior members and extend all necessary assistance,” he added.

The event was also attended by EAC Naharlagun Khoda Bath as a guest of Honour, Corporators Lokam Anand, Mrs Yagam Jomoh, Taz Gyamar, and Mrs Pakyum Yana, among others.