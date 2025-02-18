Arunachal: 50th Central Oriah Celebration concludes

LONGDING- The 50th Central Oriah Celebration concluded with a positive note with all walks of life joining the event. 2025 marked 150 anniversary of the Anglo-Wancho war of 1875.

The 50th Central Oriah Celebration, a grand milestone in the cultural heritage of the Wancho community, was celebrated with great enthusiasm and pride on 16th February 2025 in Longding District.

The event witnessed the esteemed presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, as the Guest of Honour.

Other special guests included Member of Parliament Tapir Gao and Mrs Dasanglo Pul, Minister for Women and Child Development were participated in the festival celebration.

The celebration began with the unveiling of the monolith commemorating 50 years of Central Oriah Celebration by the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. This symbolic gesture marked a historic moment for the Wancho community, celebrating their unity, culture, and legacy.

The people of all nine blocks of Longding District came together to make the event memorable. Women welcomed the dignitaries with echoing folk songs along the entire stretch, while vibrant folk dances accompanied the guests during their visits to Wancho villages and the Exhibition of the Anglo-Wancho War 1875.

These performances reflected the deep-rooted traditions, unity, and pride of the Wancho community. The nine blocks constructed oriah village with different architecture and design attached to the traditional house built in respective region.

CM Pema Khandu, Dy CM Chowna Mein, Minister Gabriel D. Wangsu and Research Scholar Nepha Wangsa were honoured by the community their selfless contributions toward recognizing the unsung heroes of Arunachal Pradesh’s tribes, including the Wancho warriors involved in the Ninu war of 1875.

Their initiatives in recognizing the role of Ninu in India’s freedom struggle and honouring the unsung heroes of Arunachal Pradesh were deeply appreciated by the community. These efforts have brought to light the rich history and sacrifices of the Wancho people and other tribes of Arunachal Pradesh.

The oriah Souvenir “Pangpo” was also released by the Chief Guest.

In their speeches, both the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister assured the people of Longding of their unwavering support. They emphasized their commitment to leaving no stone unturned for the development of the district across all sectors, including education, infrastructure, and cultural preservation.

They also spoke about the Arunachal Rang Mahotsav, highlighting how it has become a platform to showcase the diverse cultural heritage of the state while empowering local artists and preserving tribal identities. HCM announced a economic package of 140 crores for Longding District.

The 50th Central Oriah Celebration was a remarkable blend of tradition, history, and hope for the future. The event not only celebrated the vibrant culture of the Wancho tribe but also reinforced the government’s commitment to the recognition and development of Longding District. As the festival concluded, it left behind a legacy of unity, pride, and optimism for the Wancho people and Arunachal Pradesh as a whole.

The valedictory functions was attended by Speaker Tesam Pongte as Chief Guest, MLA Khonsa Mrs. Chakat Aboh and MLA Changlang Hamjong Tangha as Special Guest. The event was attended by members of Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum from across the state.

Banwang Losu Wancho Script writer along five Wancho pioneers who started the oriah celebration namely Late Nokram Wangham, late Thangnyo Wangham, late Maowang Wangham, Photong Wangjen and Hejam Ponglaham (former Minister) were felicitated.