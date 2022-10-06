Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates Electric-cum-Gas Crematorium at Burial ground, Nirjuli

ITANAGAR- Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein inaugurated much needed Electric – cum – Gas Crematorium at Burial ground, Nirjuli under Itanagar Municipal Corporation today in presence of IMC Mayor, Tame Phassang, Deputy Mayor, Biri Bassang, Corporator (Ward No.19), Tarh Nachung, IMC Commissioner, Likha Tejji and others.

After inaugurating the project, Mein said that it was a long felt need of the people residing in the capital region. Citing it a humanitarian service, he said, “Everyone wishes to send off their loved ones in a dignified way when they leave us forever. To provide a proper place for such final bidding is a humanitarian service to the society”.

He added that Crematorium or a burial ground is essential for every community whether one belongs to a Christian, Hindu, Muslim or Buddhist. Every community follow certain rituals to bid final farewell to their loved ones when they depart forever and we are duty bound to provide such facilities to the people of all faiths and beliefs. He added that we must construct such crematoriums at Itanagar and in every district headquarters too.

He also unveiled the signages to various locations of Itanagar Capital City at Bank Tinali which was executed under Smart City Project by IMC. He said that such signages is a symbol of smart city or town which will help the visitors especially the tourists to locate important landmarks and recreational avenues without much difficulty.

He lauded the initiatives taken up by the Itanagar Municipal Corporation under the leadership of IMC Mayor, Tame Phassang and his team in their efforts to keep the Capital City beautiful, clean and green despite shortages of man power and many other challenges.

He further exhorted the IMC to create amenities for livelihood like night shops for the local handloom & handicraft products where tourist can buy only local products and to upgrade the existing vegetable market sheds for women into permanent sheds in collaboration with the financial institutions like NABARD.

He said , “IMC can be a role model for other towns and cities of the State. If we start anything good in the capital region will be automatically emulated in rest of the towns and cities of the State”.

He further appealed to the people of the capital region to develop civic sense and help in keeping the township neat & clean by disposing off the domestic garbage properly.

He further assured the support of the State Govt in all the initiatives of IMC for the welfare of the people residing in the capital region.

IMC Mayor, Tame Phassang and Commissioner IMC, Likha Tejji also spoke on the occasion highlighting the activities and challenges faced by the Itanagar Capital City.