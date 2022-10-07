Arunachal: Apatani Leader Gyati Takka’s Death Anniversary Observed

ZIRO- The 23rd death anniversary of Apatani pioneer leader Gyati Takka was observed in a befitting manner here today. On the occasion, a bust was unveiled by the eldest male member of the clan and Head gaon bura Gyati Tayung and rich floral tributes paid by members of the clan, relatives and well-wishers.

As a mark of respect to the departed legendary leader, three granary houses facing the main inter-village road at Liiga-Ribu-Bolya tri-junction at Hari village owned by family members of the late leader was also dismantled to clear the path for smoother flow of traffic.

Many tourists and locals alike faced great difficulty in this particular tri-junction due to these granary houses facing the main road resulting to poor visibility at the critical tri-junction. But now this problem has been mitigated due to magnanimous voluntary sacrifices by family members of our beloved leader for sake of betterment of our Ziro Valley’, remarked Hari ZPM’s Tasso Tana and Hage Dollo while Hari Employees and Pensioners Welfare Association (HEPWA) president Tasso Butung said that the voluntary removal of these granary houses for public betterment ought to be emulated by other members of the valley for a safer and better Ziro.

Late Gyati Takka was a legendary pioneer leader of Lower Subansiri District who was also a first generation visionary entrepreneur of his time. He was the first person from the district to own a truck in 1968, constructed and ran a successful cinema hall in 1971 when there were no televisions nor radio, elected as a ZPM in 1972, was the first person from the District to construct a concrete RCC building in 1974, elected as an MLA in 1984 and became a Minister of state for co-operation and tele-communications from 1986 to 1989.

The present Gyati Takka General Hospital at Ziro is named after him.

Many relatives and well-wishers from far and wide attended the function and delivered talks on the life history and social contributions of Gyati Takka and reiterated to carry forward his ideals of social service and truthfulness.