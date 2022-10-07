Arunachal | Poor Network hampering official work; DC Tawang inform union minister

TAWANG – DC Tawang, Kesang Ngurup Damo requested the Union Minister of state for finance Pankaj Choudhury to take up the matter of poor network by service providers hampering the official work by e-office and other normal communication.

A meeting of Union Minister of state for finance Pankaj Choudhury with district head of offices was held this afternoon in zomkhang hall near circuit house Tawang. The minister is on a two day official visit to Tawang.

The meeting started with welcome and presentation of brief introduction of the district by Deputy Commissioner, Tawang Kesang Ngurup Damo.

DC apprised the visiting minister with progress of central flagship programmes being implemented in the district and requested to take up the matter of poor network by service providers hampering the official work by e-office and other normal communication.

Deputy Commissioner, Tawang informed that Tawang District has been awarded with Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration in the year 2020 and

this year recently the district has been awarded with Swachh Survekshan 2022 Swachh City Award for achieving best city in innovation and best practices in North East Zone under 15,000 population category.

The district has been awarded with Second position in Best performing Nagar Panchayat to be presented in the Indian Urban Housing conclave by Ministry of Housing Affairs, Govt. of India at Rajkot, Gujarat between 17 – 19 October, 2022.

Addressing the district head of offices of Tawang, Union Minister of State for Finance congratulated the district for the achievements and awards and expressed his wishes for further success.

He said that Govt. of India is giving special focus on the development of North East India. Since 2014, the North Eastern State are getting special attention of the Union Government in bringing peace and tranquility in the disturbed areas, unprecedented development in the field of connectivity like introduction of new Railway lines and 149 under construction Tunnels in the entire North East Region.

He said that, Prime Minister has given special instruction to all the Union Ministers to visit the North Eastern States and monitor the ongoing developmental activities and its progress.

He added that, it was his first visit to Arunachal Pradesh and he was supposed to come by Helicopter but due to bad weather, the journey could be accomplished by road only.

In response to the submissions made by the Deputy Commissioner, Tawang, Minister asked District Administration, Tawang to submit the details of Mobile Towers and other facilities available in the district. He assured to take up the matter with concerned higher ups in Delhi.